Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.64 and last traded at C$52.44. Approximately 86,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 144,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.19.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Pierre Lassonde purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

