Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,947 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,723 shares of company stock worth $5,538,652 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

