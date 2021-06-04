Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,647 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

