Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $81.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $88.68.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

