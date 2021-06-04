EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker Sells 8,711 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 868.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

