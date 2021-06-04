Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

EPOKY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

