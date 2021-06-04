Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Position Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.