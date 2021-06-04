Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 98.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,612 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

