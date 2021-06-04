ESBC (ESBC) Hits One Day Volume of $46,948.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. ESBC has a total market cap of $458,607.05 and $46,948.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ESBC has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,220,670 coins and its circulating supply is 27,941,336 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.