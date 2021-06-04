ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $32.28

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.28, but opened at $31.50. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 1,740 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPIX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 90,149 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

