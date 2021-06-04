Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.02-12.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.52. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $309.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $312.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.40.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

