Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.