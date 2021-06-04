Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $60.17 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 39.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $60.17 million and $4.19 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 64.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00295013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00240401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.01106383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,956.35 or 1.00235644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

