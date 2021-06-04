Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $3.40 on Monday. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. Equities analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

