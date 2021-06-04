ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $7,894.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001953 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00450057 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013780 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

