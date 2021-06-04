Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31).

XELA stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at $335,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

