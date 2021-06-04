Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 265.49% and a negative net margin of 33.55%.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. 59,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,420,568. The company has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.82. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

