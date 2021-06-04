Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.90. 18,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $154.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

