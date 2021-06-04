Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.62.

EXR opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

