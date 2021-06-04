Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

XOM opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

