Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.19. 30,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,024,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.91.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

