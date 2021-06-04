Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Up 24.8% in May

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 886,500 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 29th total of 710,200 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,940,799.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,910 in the last quarter.
FTHM stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $472.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76. Fathom has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.
