FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

Shares of FDX opened at $306.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.07. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

