Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold 769,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,721,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,747,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

