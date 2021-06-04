Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $7,211,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

