Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,503,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

