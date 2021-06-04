Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $105,000 Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $136,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAND. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

