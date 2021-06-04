Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,186 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IWS opened at $117.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

