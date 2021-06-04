Financial Comparison: China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) vs. The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share. The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

57.2% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and The First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.61 $41.20 million $1.80 12.26

The First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Volatility & Risk

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and The First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A The First of Long Island 30.58% 10.81% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Minsheng Banking and The First of Long Island, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00

The First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.60%.

Summary

The First of Long Island beats China Minsheng Banking on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.