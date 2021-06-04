Financial Review: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) versus Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Harbor Custom Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Harbor Custom Development $50.40 million 0.97 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and Harbor Custom Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Harbor Custom Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

