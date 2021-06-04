FintruX Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,194.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,194.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

