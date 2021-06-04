First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.43

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 261396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.12.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

