First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Reliance Bancshares only subsidiary is First Reliance Bank, a South Carolina banking corporation. The company conducts no business other than through its ownership of the Bank. “

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Reliance Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

First Reliance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01).

First Reliance Bancshares Company Profile

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

