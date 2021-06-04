First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.25. 2,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 12.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.