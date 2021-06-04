Fisker (FSR) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 916 2283 2594 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 65.30%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -39.78 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.68

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

