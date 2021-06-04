Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

Shares of FIVE traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.45. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $205.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

