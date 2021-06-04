Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 9,580 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,019% compared to the average volume of 452 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $177.87 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

