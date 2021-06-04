FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $632.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $632.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $648.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.00. The company had a trading volume of 208,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

