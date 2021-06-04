FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $308.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.07.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

