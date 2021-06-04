Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.19 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

