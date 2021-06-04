Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Cap of $4.15 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $3,372.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.78 or 0.01013569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.25 or 0.10029261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00052454 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

