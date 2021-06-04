Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Short Interest Update

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLTDF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $44.10 on Friday. Flow Traders has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $45.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

