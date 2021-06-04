Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 127,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 2.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IFF stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.