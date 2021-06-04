Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 billion, a PE ratio of -70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,916 shares of company stock worth $124,449,125. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

