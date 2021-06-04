Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.78. 62,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,139,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

