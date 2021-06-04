Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 780 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $146.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

