Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,033,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE F opened at $15.99 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.