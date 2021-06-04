Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,597 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,859. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.88.

ANSS stock opened at $329.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.68 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

