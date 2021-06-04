Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $195.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.16. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,518,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,292,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,606,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,154,235 shares of company stock worth $282,410,097. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.