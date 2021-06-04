Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,556,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

